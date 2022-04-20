Eat
Warung Pak Man Buati
Chef Juno became something of a local hero after the 2018 earthquakes when he tirelessly fed the Meno community with all the food he could muster. His…
Gili Meno is the smallest of the three Gili Islands and a good setting for your desert-island fantasy. Ringed by gorgeous beaches and teeming reefs, Meno is also the quietest and most traditional of the three, beloved more of honeymooners and mature travelers than the full-moon-party set.
Most accommodation is strung out along the east coast, near the most picturesque beach. Inland you’ll find scattered homesteads, coconut plantations and a salty lake. The once-lonely west coast is seeing some high-profile development, including an enormous beachside condo project called Bask (www.baskgilimeno.com) that is slated to have over 85 villas when it opens in 2020. It’s got some powerful Australian backers and a high-profile pitchman, ex-Baywatch star David Hasselhoff (aka ‘The Hoff’). The effect of this huge resort on little Gili Meno is likely to be profound.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Gili Meno.
Set on Meno's quiet western shore, this island-casual resto does crispy fish and other yummy Sasak dishes. At sunset, enjoy cocktails and live music as…
Defining ramshackle, this beach food stall serves up Indonesian faves, curries, pancakes and plenty of pasta, along with the views you came to Meno to…
The most visible cog of the Rust empire (which includes Meno's one grocery) has a great waterfront position overlooking the beach. It's renowned for its…
Webe Café is a wonderful location for a meal, with low tables sunk in the sand (and some under shade) and the turquoise water just a metre away. It scores…
