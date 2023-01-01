Beringin Tiga & Curug Embun

A straightforward hike here through coffee and palm-sugar plantations finishes at a campsite near an idyllic natural hot spring, from where you can take short hikes to the Beringin Tiga falls and the remarkable Curug Embun falls, which comprises two falls: one cold and the other fed by hot springs, with great swimming where the two meet. Safety ropes assist descents to Curug Embun. It's 33km south of Curup. Wild Sumatra Tours can arrange day trips here from Bengkulu (US$100 per person).