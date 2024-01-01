Like every provincial capital in Sumatra, Bengkulu has a museum covering the local traditional culture, with exhibits including Arabic-influenced lettered Besurek batik, traditional architecture, cooking utensils, weaponry, manuscripts and displays on British rule. There are no English captions.
State Museum of Bengkulu Province
Sumatra
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.97 MILES
Set on a hill overlooking the Indian Ocean, the star-shaped Benteng Marlborough, a former British fort, became the seat of British power in Bengkulu after…
26.02 MILES
A straightforward hike here through coffee and palm-sugar plantations finishes at a campsite near an idyllic natural hot spring, from where you can take…
28.58 MILES
Famous for its seven multicoloured boiling pools, the whitest allegedly home to the Kawah Putri spirit who’ll come if you call her, Bukit Daun makes for a…
2.11 MILES
This is the house where Indonesia's first president, Sukarno, and his family lived in detention for three years from 1938–41 under Dutch rule. It features…
2.81 MILES
A fascinating remnant from the British rule in Bengkulu is this historical cemetery featuring gravestones of the English dating back to 1770. It's a well…
7.62 MILES
Reachable via a 30-to-40-minute fishing boat ride (from 750,000Rp), this small island 15km west of Bengkulu is surrounded by coral reef, making it an…
1.52 MILES
Bengkulu’s main beach, Pantai Panjang, is 7km of clean white sand. Strong surf and currents make it unsafe for swimming, but there are decent surf breaks…
Nearby Sumatra attractions
1.52 MILES
Bengkulu’s main beach, Pantai Panjang, is 7km of clean white sand. Strong surf and currents make it unsafe for swimming, but there are decent surf breaks…
2.11 MILES
This is the house where Indonesia's first president, Sukarno, and his family lived in detention for three years from 1938–41 under Dutch rule. It features…
2.81 MILES
A fascinating remnant from the British rule in Bengkulu is this historical cemetery featuring gravestones of the English dating back to 1770. It's a well…
2.97 MILES
Set on a hill overlooking the Indian Ocean, the star-shaped Benteng Marlborough, a former British fort, became the seat of British power in Bengkulu after…
7.62 MILES
Reachable via a 30-to-40-minute fishing boat ride (from 750,000Rp), this small island 15km west of Bengkulu is surrounded by coral reef, making it an…
6. Beringin Tiga & Curug Embun
26.02 MILES
A straightforward hike here through coffee and palm-sugar plantations finishes at a campsite near an idyllic natural hot spring, from where you can take…
28.58 MILES
Famous for its seven multicoloured boiling pools, the whitest allegedly home to the Kawah Putri spirit who’ll come if you call her, Bukit Daun makes for a…