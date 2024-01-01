State Museum of Bengkulu Province

Sumatra

Like every provincial capital in Sumatra, Bengkulu has a museum covering the local traditional culture, with exhibits including Arabic-influenced lettered Besurek batik, traditional architecture, cooking utensils, weaponry, manuscripts and displays on British rule. There are no English captions.

