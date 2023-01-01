Bukit Kaba

This active volcano with three craters makes for a relatively straightforward ascent with two trail options: an easier gravel path or a tougher trail through dense jungle. Both take around three hours. From the top there are spectacular views of the surrounding countryside and a whiff of sulphur from the single active crater. Camping near the summit so you can explore the craters is highly recommended. It's around 30km from Curup, which is an 84km drive northeast of Bengkulu.