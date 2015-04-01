Welcome to Sanur
The beach, while thin, is protected by a reef and breakwaters, so families appreciate the limpid waves. Sanur has a good range of places to stay and it's well placed for day trips. Really, it doesn't deserve its local moniker, 'Snore'.
Sanur stretches for about 5km along an east-facing coastline, with the lush and green landscaped grounds of resorts fronting right on to the sandy beach. West of the beachfront hotels is the busy main drag, Jl Danau Tamblingan, with hotel entrances and oodles of tourist shops, restaurants and cafes.
Noxious, traffic-choked Jl Ngurah Rai Bypass skirts the western side of the resort area, and is the main link to Kuta and the airport. Don't stay out here.
Sanur activities
Denpasar Arrival Transfer: Airport to Hotel
Travel from Denpasar Airport to Kuta, Sanur, Nusa Dua, Legian and Seminyak. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This is a shared vehicle transfer. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed immediately and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Don't forget to book your Hotel to Airport transfer!
Denpasar Departure Transfer: Hotel to Airport
Travel from Kuta, Sanur or Nusa Dua, Legian and Seminyak to Denpasar Airport. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This is a shared vehicle transfer. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed immediately and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Don't forget to book your Airport to Hotel transfer!
Private Arrival Transfer: Bali Airport to Hotel
With this private arrival transfer from the Denpasar International Airport to your Bali accommodation, you’ll enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation. When you leave the baggage claim area at the Bali airport, you’ll be met by a representative holding a sign with your name. Your professional driver will then assist you with your luggage and lead to you to your private vehicle, where you can settle into your seat and relax as you’re taken straight to your hotel, resort or villa in Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, Nusa Dua, Sanur, Ubud, Candidasa, Uluwatu or Canggu.When making a booking for this private arrival transfer from the Bali airport to your hotel, you will need to advise your flight details and your hotel details. Your transfer will be confirmed at the time of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 3 to 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Private Departure Transfer: Hotel to Bali Airport
Book a private airport transfer from your Bali hotel to the Denpasar International Airport and enjoy a hassle-free way to end your vacation! Your professional driver will meet you at your hotel and assist you with your luggage. Sit back and relax in the comfort of your private air-conditioned vehicle and leave the traffic to the driver, who will deliver you straight to the airport. This transfer service operates to all hotels, resorts and villas in Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, Nusa Dua, Sanur, Uluwatu, Ubud, Canggu and Candidasa.When making a booking for this private departure transfer from your Bali hotel to the Denpasar airport, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed at the time of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 3 to 6 adults per car/vehicle.
USS Liberty Shipwreck Scuba Diving Tour in Bali
USS Liberty wreck diving in Tulamben will be one of the best experiences you'll have while staying in Bali. Visibility is good year-round with over 82 feet (25 meters) at its best. Because this is shore diving, divers will only need to walk straight to the sea to dive. Photographers and videographers love this site a lot because there are many opportunities to get a great undersea shot.Guides are selected from those who have experienced Tulamben hundreds of time to ensure your fun and safety needs are fully met. Each guide will only supervise two divers for each dive, creating a more intimate and safer experience. Hotel pick-up and drop-off can be selected from hotels in Sanur, Seminyak, Kuta, Legian, Nusa Dua, and Jimbaran.
Private Tour: Half-Day Sunset Uluwatu Temple Tour Including Jimbaran Bay
Board your private vehicle at 2pm at your hotel in Ubud or 2.30pm at your hotel in Sanur, Seminyak, Legian, Kuta or 3pm at your hotel in Jimbaran, Nusa Dua, Tanjung Benoa, then set-off to Uluwatu Temple with your knowledgeable English-speaking driver. On arrival at Uluwatu Temple, a Hindu temple overlooking the coral reefs of Bali Peninsula, your drive accompanies you on a tour of the complex. Capture photographs of gorgeous ocean views and then option to watch a Kecak fire dance at your own expense. The mesmerizing performance combines acapella singing with high-octane choreography, both of which pay homage to Balinese cultural traditions. Then, you’ll have approximately two hours free time to explore Jimbaran Bay, whose sandy shores are home to popular seafood restaurants and lively bars. Reconvene with your driver and conclude your tour with hotel drop-off at approximately 9pm.