Welcome to Padangbai
When not inundated by the travellers in transit, Padangbai is an attractive stop: it sits on a small bay and has a nice little curve of beach. A compact seaside backpacker hub offers cheap places to stay and some fun cafes.
Should ambition strike there's good snorkelling and diving plus some easy walks and a couple of great beaches. Meanwhile you can soak up the languid air between ferry arrivals and departures, which clog the narrow streets and incite general chaos.
Top experiences in Padangbai
Padangbai activities
Snorkeling Package at Padangbai with Lunch
You will be picked up from your accommodation in Bali and taken to the office in Sanur. Head off to Padangbai from the dive office in Sanur which is located about a 1 hour drive away. The ride is in a fully air-conditioned bus. Upon arrival in Padangbai, your guide will show you to the restaurant where you will be having a local Indonesian lunch and you will be able to get changed into your swimwear. The guide will then arrange your equipment and load the boat in preparation. Once ready you will board the boat and head around the corner, only about 5 mins, to your first dive location called Blue Lagoon. Take a little break on the surface and be able to enjoy the beautiful surroundings before a short boat ride to your second location. Once you have completed all your snorkeling activities, head back to the beach and restaurant where you will enjoy your amazing lunch and have time to relax and check out the surroundings before heading back to the office. You will then be taken back to your Bali accommodation.
3 Day PADI Open Water Dive Course in Padangbai
During your Open Water Course, you can expect to see beautiful coral reefs, sharks, turtles, a plethora of tropical fish and a wealth of macro fish. Your visibility is usually in excess of 20 metres and the water temperature is around 28 degrees Celsius from October to May and around 24 degrees Celsius from June to September.The Padangbai dive sites are located just a few minutes away from the dive centre where you will be taken on a boat. There are 8 different dive sites to choose from. Become a certified scuba diver by taking the PADI 3 day course. If you’ve always wanted to learn how to scuba dive, discover new adventures or simply see the incredible world beneath the surface then this is where it starts. The PADI Open Water Diver certification is recognised worldwide. You must complete the PADI Open Water Diver course in order to continue on with other PADI certification courses.The PADI Open Water Diver course consists of three main phases Knowledge Development (online, home study or in a classroom) to understand basic principles of scuba diving. Confined Water Dives to learn basic scuba skills. Open Water Dives to review your skills and explore. Day 1 (8am – 4pm) you will sign in and do theory until lunchtime. After lunch you will have a pool session.Day 2 (8am – 3pm) consists of 2 separate dives in the morning. After lunch you will do theory and a final exam.Day 3 (8am – 1pm) will begin with 2 separate dives and then lunch.
2-Day PADI Advanced Open Water Dive Course in Padangbai
Your PADI 2 Day Advanced Open Water Dive Course enables you to gain supervised experience, perfecting skills and exploring interests that you have. In order to complete this course you need to take 2 compulsory dives (the deep dive and navigation dive) and can choose 3 optional adventure dives. Please see below for recommended optional dives. Other optional dives are available on request. The two compulsory dives you will take on this course are: Deep Dive – Where you will dive down to 30 metres UW Navigational Dive – Where you will learn to navigate with a compass You will then be able to choose three of the optional dives below: AWARE Fish Identification Dive – Where you will identify different fish species underwater Peak Performance Buoyancy Dive – Where you will master buoyancy skills Underwater Naturalist Dive – Where you will identify marine species underwater Drift Dive – Where you will learn to dive in a current Multi-Level and Computer Dive –Where you will plan multi-level dives and learn how to maximise your time underwater Wreck Dive - learn essential skills for diving in kinds of wrecks Day 1 (8am – 4pm) you will sign in and do 2 dives in Padang Bai before lunchtime. After lunch you will have a third dive in the afternoon. Day 2 (8am – 4pm) consists of 2 separate dives in the morning at your choice of either Padangbai or Tulamben dive sites. After lunch you will review everything you have learnt with your instructor and complete the theory portion of the course. There is no final exam in this PADI course.Who should take this course?You must already hold a PADI Open Water Diver Certificate
Certified Night Diving in Padangbai
You will be met at the dive center at 5:30pm, where you will be given a safety and pre-dive briefing. You’ll be geared up in the appropriate scuba diving equipment. You’ll need to present your scuba diving certification as this activity is strictly for certified divers only. The dive sites for night diving in Padangbai are only a 5-minute boat ride away. The length of the dive depends purely on the air consumption pace. All dives are led by a professional diving instructor or guide. Enjoy this special experience of seeing the underwater world at night. You may run into some unique sea critters along the way. After you come back from the dive, your instructor will sit down with you to fill your logbooks and summarize the dive. You are welcome to make use of the dive center facilities, such as showers, lockers, toilets and swimming pool. Complimentary drinking water is provided.
Scuba Diving in Padangbai for Certified Divers
You will be met at the dive center at 8:30am where a friendly team will give you all necessary information about the program. You will need to present your scuba diving certification as this activity is for certified divers only. The dive sites for night diving in Padangbai are only a 5-minute boat ride away. All dives are led by a professional diving instructor or guide with max 4 guests for each guide.In between the dives we will serve you refreshments (hot tea, fruit and biscuits). After you return from the second dive (at around 1pm), you will be served a delicious lunch in our restaurant and your guide will assist you with filling in your diving logbook.You are welcome to make use of the dive center facilities, such as showers, lockers, toilets and swimming pool. Complimentary drinking water is provided.
Bali Best Snorkeling at Blue Lagoon with Transport and Lunch
Padang Bai Bali is one of the best snorkeling places in Bali, it is located around 1.5 hours from Denpasar or one hour drive from Ubud. Blue Lagoon is a great snorkeling spot for families and beginner snorkelers since the waters are extremely calm when the weather at normal condition. It is located approximately five minutes from Padang Bai, it is a very nice chance to see the marine life. At 8: 30am You will be picked up from your accommodation and transferred to Blue Lagoon Beach near Padangbai to start your day of fun. 10am - Arriving at the beach you will get the instructions by your local professional snorkeling guide about how to snorkel. Next, wearing the safety equipment which all those equipment will be provided and you will partake in to snorkel. 10:30am - Begin the Snorkeling. You will be transferred by a small boat to snorkel at two different spots to see two different view of marine life and tropical fishes. You will have time to snorkel around 1 hour in each snorkel spot which are Tanjung Jepun and Blue Lagoon. The snorkeling area has a sandy bottom and is home to one of Bali’s coral reefs. Here you will explore the reef, will be a chance to see cattle fish, angel fish, cow fish and moray eels. You may snorkel throughout the year at the Blue Lagoon. Snorkel at Blue Lagoon Padang Bai is the great choice for you who like photography especially macro underwater. 12:30pm - End of Snorkeling and Lunch. After you finish your snorkeling, then you can take a shower and get changed before enjoying your lunch. Indonesian food for lunch will be provided near by the beach. 1:30pm - Return to your hotel. You will be transferred back to your accommodation to enjoying the rest of the day.