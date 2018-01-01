Bali Best Snorkeling at Blue Lagoon with Transport and Lunch

Padang Bai Bali is one of the best snorkeling places in Bali, it is located around 1.5 hours from Denpasar or one hour drive from Ubud. Blue Lagoon is a great snorkeling spot for families and beginner snorkelers since the waters are extremely calm when the weather at normal condition. It is located approximately five minutes from Padang Bai, it is a very nice chance to see the marine life. At 8: 30am You will be picked up from your accommodation and transferred to Blue Lagoon Beach near Padangbai to start your day of fun. 10am - Arriving at the beach you will get the instructions by your local professional snorkeling guide about how to snorkel. Next, wearing the safety equipment which all those equipment will be provided and you will partake in to snorkel. 10:30am - Begin the Snorkeling. You will be transferred by a small boat to snorkel at two different spots to see two different view of marine life and tropical fishes. You will have time to snorkel around 1 hour in each snorkel spot which are Tanjung Jepun and Blue Lagoon. The snorkeling area has a sandy bottom and is home to one of Bali’s coral reefs. Here you will explore the reef, will be a chance to see cattle fish, angel fish, cow fish and moray eels. You may snorkel throughout the year at the Blue Lagoon. Snorkel at Blue Lagoon Padang Bai is the great choice for you who like photography especially macro underwater. 12:30pm - End of Snorkeling and Lunch. After you finish your snorkeling, then you can take a shower and get changed before enjoying your lunch. Indonesian food for lunch will be provided near by the beach. 1:30pm - Return to your hotel. You will be transferred back to your accommodation to enjoying the rest of the day.