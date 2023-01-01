Puputan Square

This bit of urban open space commemorates the heroic but suicidal stand of the rajas of Badung against the invading Dutch in 1906. A monument depicts a Balinese family in heroic pose, brandishing the weapons that were so ineffective against the Dutch guns. The woman also has jewels in her left hand, as the women of the Badung court reputedly flung their jewellery at the Dutch soldiers to taunt them.

The park is popular with locals at lunchtime and with families near sunset. Vendors sell chicken satay and other snacks plus drinks. On weekends it can fill with kite-flyers of all ages.