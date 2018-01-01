Bali Highlights Tour

Meet your professional guide upon pickup at your hotel for your full-day sightseeing tour of Bali. Hop aboard your comfortable coach, which stops at each site for approximately 30-45 minutes.Your first stop is the village of Blahbatuh, home to Bali’s only surviving gong-smith, who is an expert at casting bronze to make Balinese musical instruments. At a factory, watch the fascinating process of creating an entire gamelan orchestra — from large gongs to tiny bells. Your guide will describe the ancient method of casting metal components of the xylophone-like instruments for each gamelan.Next, your guide will take you on a tour of the Archaeological Museum, also known as the Gedung Arca Museum. Located in Bedulu Village, approximately 4 miles (7 km) from Ubud and 18 miles (30 km) from Denpasar, the museum displays historical and pre-historical collections dating back to the Stone Age. You’ll see bronze bells used as religious tools in the 15th century and view huge stone sarcophagi — ancient royal coffins dating back to 500 BC. Continue to the plantation village of Sri Batu and explore the garden on foot. Your guide points out various plants being harvested and explains their culinary or medicinal uses. Here, you'll have the opportunity to purchase a range of eastern spices, cloves, coffee and tropical fruit. In the cool mountains of Kintamani, take in the views of Mt Batur. Black lava runs from the peak of this active volcano to the valley floor, where the shimmering Lake Batur — Bali’s widest lake — lies at its base. Stop here for a delicious lunch (own expense), served in a local restaurant offering an Indonesian buffet and magnificent vistas. Marvel at the crescent-shaped lake, surrounded by the steep walls of the crater rim where the original Mt Batur erupted tens of thousands of years ago.After lunch, make your way to the traditional village of Penglipuran. Wander with your guide through a bamboo plantation, and learn about the ancient beliefs and unique customs the locals maintain. Finally, head to Bukit Jati, located in Gulingan village, where you’ll partake in afternoon tea and coffee, served as you enjoy views of the rice fields and the blue sea beyond.