Welcome to Denpasar
Denpasar might not be a tropical paradise, but it's as much a part of 'the real Bali' as the rice paddies and clifftop temples. This is the hub of the island for nearly a million locals and here you will find their shopping malls and parks. Most enticing, however, are the authentic restaurants and cafes aimed at the burgeoning middle class.
Top experiences in Denpasar
Amazing hotels and hostels
Denpasar activities
Denpasar Departure Transfer: Hotel to Airport
Travel from Kuta, Sanur or Nusa Dua, Legian and Seminyak to Denpasar Airport. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This is a shared vehicle transfer. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed immediately and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Don't forget to book your Airport to Hotel transfer!
Bali Highlights Tour
Meet your professional guide upon pickup at your hotel for your full-day sightseeing tour of Bali. Hop aboard your comfortable coach, which stops at each site for approximately 30-45 minutes.Your first stop is the village of Blahbatuh, home to Bali’s only surviving gong-smith, who is an expert at casting bronze to make Balinese musical instruments. At a factory, watch the fascinating process of creating an entire gamelan orchestra — from large gongs to tiny bells. Your guide will describe the ancient method of casting metal components of the xylophone-like instruments for each gamelan.Next, your guide will take you on a tour of the Archaeological Museum, also known as the Gedung Arca Museum. Located in Bedulu Village, approximately 4 miles (7 km) from Ubud and 18 miles (30 km) from Denpasar, the museum displays historical and pre-historical collections dating back to the Stone Age. You’ll see bronze bells used as religious tools in the 15th century and view huge stone sarcophagi — ancient royal coffins dating back to 500 BC. Continue to the plantation village of Sri Batu and explore the garden on foot. Your guide points out various plants being harvested and explains their culinary or medicinal uses. Here, you'll have the opportunity to purchase a range of eastern spices, cloves, coffee and tropical fruit. In the cool mountains of Kintamani, take in the views of Mt Batur. Black lava runs from the peak of this active volcano to the valley floor, where the shimmering Lake Batur — Bali’s widest lake — lies at its base. Stop here for a delicious lunch (own expense), served in a local restaurant offering an Indonesian buffet and magnificent vistas. Marvel at the crescent-shaped lake, surrounded by the steep walls of the crater rim where the original Mt Batur erupted tens of thousands of years ago.After lunch, make your way to the traditional village of Penglipuran. Wander with your guide through a bamboo plantation, and learn about the ancient beliefs and unique customs the locals maintain. Finally, head to Bukit Jati, located in Gulingan village, where you’ll partake in afternoon tea and coffee, served as you enjoy views of the rice fields and the blue sea beyond.
Private Departure Transfer: Hotel to Bali Airport
Book a private airport transfer from your Bali hotel to the Denpasar International Airport and enjoy a hassle-free way to end your vacation! Your professional driver will meet you at your hotel and assist you with your luggage. Sit back and relax in the comfort of your private air-conditioned vehicle and leave the traffic to the driver, who will deliver you straight to the airport. This transfer service operates to all hotels, resorts and villas in Kuta, Legian, Seminyak, Nusa Dua, Sanur, Uluwatu, Ubud, Canggu and Candidasa.When making a booking for this private departure transfer from your Bali hotel to the Denpasar airport, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed at the time of booking, and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 3 to 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Ngurah Rai International Airport Private Arrival Transfer
Airport to Nusa Dua area approximately 15 km will take around 40 minute.Airport to Uluwatu area approximately 18 km will take around 45 minute.Airport to Jimbaran and Legian around 25 minute.Airport to Seminyak,kerobokan and sanur around 30 minute - 50 minute.Airport to Denpasar city approximately 1 hour in the day time.
Private Tour: Half-Day Sunset Uluwatu Temple Tour Including Jimbaran Bay
Board your private vehicle at 2pm at your hotel in Ubud or 2.30pm at your hotel in Sanur, Seminyak, Legian, Kuta or 3pm at your hotel in Jimbaran, Nusa Dua, Tanjung Benoa, then set-off to Uluwatu Temple with your knowledgeable English-speaking driver. On arrival at Uluwatu Temple, a Hindu temple overlooking the coral reefs of Bali Peninsula, your drive accompanies you on a tour of the complex. Capture photographs of gorgeous ocean views and then option to watch a Kecak fire dance at your own expense. The mesmerizing performance combines acapella singing with high-octane choreography, both of which pay homage to Balinese cultural traditions. Then, you’ll have approximately two hours free time to explore Jimbaran Bay, whose sandy shores are home to popular seafood restaurants and lively bars. Reconvene with your driver and conclude your tour with hotel drop-off at approximately 9pm.
Denpasar City Sightseeing Tour
Your local guide will pick you up at your hotel in Denpasar. Begin your half-day sightseeing tour at Puputan Square, an attractive open square located in the city center. This classic urban park draws many locals and is a great place to learn about Bali’s colonial history. You’ll find a monument depicting a heroic Balinese family in the square, which commemorates the suicidal battle of the rajas of Badung against the invading Dutch militia in 1906. Next, head to the Bali Museum, located near the former royal palace of Denpasar. Spend 30-40 minutes exploring its collection that ranges from prehistoric finds to early 20th-century art. Four main buildings inside the museum showcases Indonesia’s rich history and cultural heritage. View displays of theatrical masks, musical instruments, sculptures, paintings and textiles. You’ll see scale models depicting ritualistic Balinese tooth filling, marriage and cremation ceremonies, which your guide will explain. A visit to Denpasar isn’t complete without experiencing the colorful pasar (Indonesian for ‘market’), where locals sell their products and haggle over prices. Pasar Badung is Bali’s largest food market and features fruits, spices and other edible goods sourced from the entire island. After an opportunity to browse and bargain, spend approximately 1.5 hours at one of the new supermarkets—the equivalent of a department store—where food is available for purchase (own expense). Your last stop is the Bali Art Center, a traditional Balinese building with a permanent exhibition of modern paintings and woodcarvings. Also known as Taman Budaya (Bali Culture Park), the vast complex also demonstrates traditional Balinese architecture. Your half-day tour ends with drop-off at your hotel.