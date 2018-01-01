Welcome to Siliguri & New Jalpaiguri
The crowded and noisy transport hub encompassing the twin towns of Siliguri and New Jalpaiguri (NJP) is the jumping-off point for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Sikkim, the Northeast States, eastern Nepal and Bhutan. However, despite this being one of the largest cities in the state, there’s little to see or do here, apart from staying the night in transit, if you have to.
Most of Siliguri’s hotels, restaurants and services are spread along riotously noisy Tenzing Norgay Rd, better known as Hill Cart Rd. NJP Station Rd leads southward 6km to NJP train station. Branching northeastward off Hill Cart Rd are Siliguri’s other main streets, Sevoke and Bidhan Rds.
If you have time to kill, visit the colourful Tibetan-style Salugara Monastery, 5km north of town, adorned with an imposing 30m tall chorten (Tibetan-style stupa).
