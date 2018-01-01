Welcome to Siliguri & New Jalpaiguri

The crowded and noisy transport hub encompassing the twin towns of Siliguri and New Jalpaiguri (NJP) is the jumping-off point for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Sikkim, the Northeast States, eastern Nepal and Bhutan. However, despite this being one of the largest cities in the state, there’s little to see or do here, apart from staying the night in transit, if you have to.

