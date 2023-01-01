Literally meaning 'house of 1000 doors', the Hazarduari was built in very English Neoclassical style for Nawab Nazim Humayun Jah in 1829–37. Not all of its 1000 doors are real, though: some are just motifs on walls. The palace houses an astonishing collection of antiquities, and its compound is also home to the beautiful Nizamat Imambara (1847), a clock tower, and two elegant Medina Mosques (one between the Hazarduari and Imambara, another inside the Imambara).

Mobile phones and bags must be left at the cloakroom by the ticket office.