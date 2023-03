High on the riverbank in Rajshahi, locked away behind gates and walls, Bodo Kuthi is one of the last remaining examples of the indigo kuthis (factories) in this region. Originally built by the Dutch as a silk factory in the early 19th century, Bodo Kuthi also served as a fort in times of emergency before being converted into an indigo kuthi by the British East India Company. It was in operation for around 25 years before being abandoned.