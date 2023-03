Pilgrims flock to this hill revered as the holy embodiment of Lord Rama. A 5km parikrama (circuit) around the base of the hill takes you past prostrating pilgrims, bands of monkeys, blind musicians, holy men, tea shops and temples on a fascinating two-hour stroll. It's a fabulous cultural experience. Take a 1.5km shared rickshaw ride (₹10) west of Ram Ghat. Shoes not allowed.