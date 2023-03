About 6km north of Bandel, Bansberia is home to the imposing Hanseswari Temple, devoted to an avatar of the goddess Kali. With 13 pinnacled sikharas (Hindu temple-spires) it looks like something you’d expect to see in Moscow. Within the temple premises is the small but elegant terracotta-tiled Vasudev Temple, which resembles the famous terracotta temples of Bishnupur.