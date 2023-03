Udupi is home to the atmospheric 13th-century Krishna temple, which draws thousands of Hindu pilgrims through the year. Surrounded by eight maths (monasteries), it’s a hive of activity, with musicians playing at the entrance, elephants on hand for puja (prayer rituals) and pilgrims constantly coming and going. Non-Hindus are welcome inside the temple; men must enter bare-chested. Elaborate rituals are also performed in the temple during the Udupi Paryaya festival.