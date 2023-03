This tiny island off Malpe is where Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama supposedly landed in 1498, and has curious hexagonal basalt formations. Locals sell coconuts (its nickname is Coconut Island), but otherwise there's little to eat or drink. No boats run to the island between June and mid-October. You can take a ferry (₹250 return, 45 minutes, departing from 9am when demand is sufficient) from Malpe pier or charter a private boat from nearby Malpe Beach.