Vellore's fort, with nearly 2km of moat-surrounded ramparts, was built in the 16th century and passed through Maratha and Mughal hands before the British occupied it in 1760. These days it houses, among other things, a magnificent Vijayanagar-era temple, two museums, two parade grounds, a church, government offices and a police recruiting school. A stroll around it is the most peaceful experience in town.