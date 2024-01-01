The Jalakantesvara Temple, a gem of late Vijayanagar architecture, dates from around 1566, and was once occupied as a garrison. Check out the small, beautifully detailed sculptures – especially the leaping yali – on the walls and columns of the marriage hall in the southwest corner.
