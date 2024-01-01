Jalakantesvara Temple

Tamil Nadu

The Jalakantesvara Temple, a gem of late Vijayanagar architecture, dates from around 1566, and was once occupied as a garrison. Check out the small, beautifully detailed sculptures – especially the leaping yali – on the walls and columns of the marriage hall in the southwest corner.

  • Vellore Fort

    Vellore Fort

    0.08 MILES

    Vellore's fort, with nearly 2km of moat-surrounded ramparts, was built in the 16th century and passed through Maratha and Mughal hands before the British…

  • Archaeological Survey of India Museum

    Archaeological Survey of India Museum

    0.15 MILES

    Inside the fort, this museum houses a small collection of very worn Pallava, Chola and Nayak stone sculptures, plus British-era cannons and displays on…

  • St John’s Church

    St John’s Church

    0.13 MILES

    Within the fort grounds stands this handsome, yellow-walled church (1846). Only open Sunday.

