Kodaikanal International School

Kodaikanal (Kodai)

LoginSave

Set up in 1901, the renowned Kodaikanal International School lends Kodai a bit of a cosmopolitan air, with students from around the globe.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary

    Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary

    20.53 MILES

    This 90-sq-km sanctuary, 50km northeast of Munnar, protects deer, leopards, elephants, gaur, langurs and endangered, Nilgiri tahr and grizzled giant…

  • Lockhart Tea Factory

    Lockhart Tea Factory

    28.77 MILES

    One of several working local tea factories open to the public, Lockhart dates from 1879 and sits 10km southeast of Munnar. Guided factory tours explain…

  • Berijam Lake

    Berijam Lake

    7.64 MILES

    Visiting forest-fringed Berijam Lake, 21km southwest of Kodaikanal, requires a Forest Department permit (₹250). Taxi drivers will organise this, if asked…

  • Coaker’s Walk

    Coaker’s Walk

    0.32 MILES

    Assuming it isn't cloaked in opaque mist, the views from paved Coaker’s Walk are beautiful, all the way down to the plains 2000m below. The stroll takes…

  • Pillar Rocks

    Pillar Rocks

    2.44 MILES

    About 7km west of town, these towering boulders have jaw-dropping views to the Tamil Nadu plains below.

  • Sacred Heart Natural Science Museum

    Sacred Heart Natural Science Museum

    0.78 MILES

    In the grounds of a former Jesuit seminary 4km downhill east of town, this museum has a ghoulishly intriguing miscellany of flora and fauna put together…

  • Dolphin's Nose

    Dolphin's Nose

    1.88 MILES

    A narrow rock lookout overhanging a precipitous drop, with views of the valley below. Follow the trail to it for 15 minutes from Vattakanal, or walk all…

  • Bryant Park

    Bryant Park

    0.36 MILES

    Landscaped and stocked by the British officer after whom it’s named, pretty Bryant Park is usually full of tourists and canoodling couples.

View more attractions

Nearby Kodaikanal (Kodai) attractions

1. Coaker’s Walk

0.32 MILES

Assuming it isn't cloaked in opaque mist, the views from paved Coaker’s Walk are beautiful, all the way down to the plains 2000m below. The stroll takes…

2. Bryant Park

0.36 MILES

Landscaped and stocked by the British officer after whom it’s named, pretty Bryant Park is usually full of tourists and canoodling couples.

3. Sacred Heart Natural Science Museum

0.78 MILES

In the grounds of a former Jesuit seminary 4km downhill east of town, this museum has a ghoulishly intriguing miscellany of flora and fauna put together…

4. Bear Shola Falls

1.01 MILES

Compact Bear Shola Falls are in a pocket of forest on the northwest edge of town.

5. Kurinji Andavar Temple

1.76 MILES

Dedicated to Murugan, this nondescript temple 3km northeast of town affords beautiful panoramas of the surrounding hills and the plains miles below.

6. Dolphin's Nose

1.88 MILES

A narrow rock lookout overhanging a precipitous drop, with views of the valley below. Follow the trail to it for 15 minutes from Vattakanal, or walk all…

7. Green Valley View

1.99 MILES

Green Valley View, 6km southwest of Kodai centre, has spectacular views to the plains far below.

8. Pillar Rocks

2.44 MILES

About 7km west of town, these towering boulders have jaw-dropping views to the Tamil Nadu plains below.