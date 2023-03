Shivneri Fort holds the distinction of being the birthplace of Shivaji. The most important structure is Shivkunj, the pavilion in which Shivaji was born. Elsewhere within the ramparts of this ruined fort are the old royal stables, a mosque dating back to the Mughal era and several rock-cut reservoirs. Views are spectacular. It's situated 90km northwest of Pune, above the village of Junnar,

From the Junnar bus stand, a return rickshaw with one hour's wait time is ₹300.