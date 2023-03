This group of interesting Hinayana Buddhist caves sit soaring above Lenyadri. Of the 27 caves, cave 7 is the most impressive and, interestingly, houses an image of the Hindu god Ganesh. The views are spectacular. The caves are located about 8km north from Shivneri, on the other side of Junnar.

If you don't want to leg it up the considerable 350-steps to the caves, porters will cart you up for ₹700. From Junnar bus stand, a return rickshaw with one hour's wait time is ₹400.