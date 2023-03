About 40km northeast of Nagpur, Ramtek is believed to be the place where Lord Rama, of the epic Ramayana, spent some time during his exile with his wife, Sita, and brother Lakshmana. The place is marked by a cluster of 10 or so temples, some dating to the 4th to 6th century AD, which sit atop the Hill of Rama and have their own population of cheeky resident langur monkeys (who are worth the trip themselves).