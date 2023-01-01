Archaeological Excavations at Mansar

Believed to be the excavated 5th-century remains of a temple and residential palace complex known as Pravarapura, once the capital of the Vakataka King Pravarasena II, this sprawling blackened pyramidal brick structure and surrounding edifices are worth a look for archaeological buffs. It's a large, widespread complex that is remarkably well preserved and under the radar.

To date the ruins are free, without fencing or gates, and as-yet-undeveloped as a tourism destination, though the Archeological Survey of India is said to be on the case.