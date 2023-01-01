Tal Chhapar Wildlife Sanctuary

This small grassland sanctuary lies about 215km northwest of Jaipur and 85km southwest of Churu. It covers 70 sq km of ponds, sand, scrub and salt flats, and has healthy populations of blackbuck, as well as chinkaras (Indian gazelles), wolves and smaller mammals such as desert foxes.

It’s best to visit the sanctuary with your own transport as a day trip from Shekhawati, Bikaner or Jaipur. A forest rest house near the sanctuary entrance at Chhapar offers basic double rooms, some with AC.

The sanctuary lies on the migration route of a number of bird species, most notably harriers, which descend here during September. Other wintering birds include various species of eagle (tawny, imperial, short-toed, steppe) and the demoiselle crane. Throughout the year there are populations of crested larks, ring and brown doves, and skylarks.