Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary

This hilly, densely forested sanctuary extends over some 600 sq km. It’s known for its leopards and wolves, although the chances of spotting antelopes, gazelles, deer and possibly sloth bears are higher, especially from March to June. You will certainly see some of the sanctuary’s 200-plus bird species. There’s a ticket office for the sanctuary right beside where the bus drops you off for the Ranakpur Jain temples.

Adjacent to the ticket office you can hire a 4WD from Evergreen Safari. The nearest of the sanctuary’s four entrances is 2km from here.