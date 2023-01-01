Nagaur's massive 12th-century Ahhichatragarh underwent a two-decade, Unesco-award-winning restoration program under the auspices of Jodhpur's Mehrangarh Museum Trust. Inside the vast walls, the focal point is the central Rajput-Mughal palace group, built around beautiful pools. You can admire the very ingenious system of channels and ducts that brought water to the fountains and bathhouse of the Abha Mahal, palace of the Nagaur Maharaja Amar Singh (r 1634–44), from a well near the ramparts.

The finest frescos, depicting female courtly life, are in the Hadi Rani Mahal, palace of Amar Singh’s wife. You can see the ladies brushing their hair in mirrors, swimming in one of the palace’s pools and sitting on a garden swing. The Eye of Nagaur interpretation centre displays maps and photos of the site and information on its restoration (in English).