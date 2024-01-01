The small Dadha Heritage Museum contains coins and Jain and Hindu manuscripts, paintings, and silver, bronze and copper sculptures from many parts of India.
Dadha Heritage Museum
Jaisalmer, Jodhpur & Western Rajasthan
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.1 MILES
One of Phalodi's colourful, gaudy Jain temples, the domed Shri Parashnath temple glistens with gold and Belgian glass.
Nearby Jaisalmer, Jodhpur & Western Rajasthan attractions
0.1 MILES
One of Phalodi's colourful, gaudy Jain temples, the domed Shri Parashnath temple glistens with gold and Belgian glass.