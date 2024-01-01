Dadha Heritage Museum

Jaisalmer, Jodhpur & Western Rajasthan

The small Dadha Heritage Museum contains coins and Jain and Hindu manuscripts, paintings, and silver, bronze and copper sculptures from many parts of India.

