Massive relief sculptures of Hindu deities (some dating back to the 7th century) adorn rock faces at the site, including a 10m-tall face of Shiva sculpted on a monolithic rock and a trio of Ganeshas hewn beside a waterfall. It takes about two hours to see all of the more obvious sights.

Well paved though sometimes slippery paths and steps lead to the main carvings, and unpaved paths lead to various Shiva linga in the forest round about. Local people still come to make offerings to the Shiva images and linga.