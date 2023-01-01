The Bangladesh Tea Research Institute (BTRI) isn’t a commercial estate, but rather the scientific headquarters of Bangladeshi tea production. New strains of tea and new growing techniques are tried out here, and the staff are knowledgeable. With a bit of luck, you may be allowed to visit the factory and also be ushered into the tea-tasting room. They’re not used to having walk-in visitors, so phone ahead if you can and hope a friendly officer answers your call.