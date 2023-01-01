Located in the posh neighborhood of Bandra Reclamation, Bandra Fort – originally christened Castella de Aguada – was built by the Portuguese to protect the colonial settlement at Mumbai before the British era. Now thronged by college students and young couples, the fort is maintained by the Archaeology Department, and the sweeping curve of the Worli Sea Link bridge can be viewed from the battlements. Highlights inside include a garden and a stone inscribed in Portuguese at the main entrance.