A golden arc south of Malvan, this crescent-shaped sandy beach is a vision of tropical India, fringed by coconut palms and casuarina trees, plus the odd cow and camel. At dusk (between October and February) fisherfolk work together to haul in huge, kilometre-long nets that are impressively packed with thousands of bangda (mackerel), tarli (sardines), pomfret and/or zinga (prawns).

A rickshaw here from Malvan town is ₹150.