Central Museum

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh

LoginSave

This museum has a good (despite its utterly uninspiring presentation) collection of medieval (and earlier) Hindu sculptures, along with tools, weaponry and copper-engraved land titles. Skirmishes took place here during the First War of Independence (Indian Uprising) – the well in the garden was poisoned during the struggle.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Lal Bagh Palace

    Lal Bagh Palace

    2.1 MILES

    Built between 1886 and 1921, Lal Bagh is the finest building left by the Holkar dynasty. As was the fashion among many of the late-Raj-era Indian nobility…

  • Rajwada

    Rajwada

    1.78 MILES

    The Holkars' original Indore palace, begun in 1749, is currently undergoing major renovations and is closed to the public. The temple in its rear, however…

  • Gandhi Hall

    Gandhi Hall

    1.29 MILES

    This gorgeous red-stone, Indo-Gothic city hall was built in 1904 and originally called King Edward’s Hall. It still looms like a ghost of the Raj, despite…

  • Nehru Statue

    Nehru Statue

    0.68 MILES

    Marks a busy junction in the city centre.

View more attractions

Nearby Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh attractions

4. Gandhi Hall

1.29 MILES

This gorgeous red-stone, Indo-Gothic city hall was built in 1904 and originally called King Edward’s Hall. It still looms like a ghost of the Raj, despite…

6. Rajwada

1.78 MILES

The Holkars' original Indore palace, begun in 1749, is currently undergoing major renovations and is closed to the public. The temple in its rear, however…

7. Lal Bagh Palace

2.1 MILES

Built between 1886 and 1921, Lal Bagh is the finest building left by the Holkar dynasty. As was the fashion among many of the late-Raj-era Indian nobility…