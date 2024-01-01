This museum has a good (despite its utterly uninspiring presentation) collection of medieval (and earlier) Hindu sculptures, along with tools, weaponry and copper-engraved land titles. Skirmishes took place here during the First War of Independence (Indian Uprising) – the well in the garden was poisoned during the struggle.
Central Museum
Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh
2.1 MILES
Built between 1886 and 1921, Lal Bagh is the finest building left by the Holkar dynasty. As was the fashion among many of the late-Raj-era Indian nobility…
1.78 MILES
The Holkars' original Indore palace, begun in 1749, is currently undergoing major renovations and is closed to the public. The temple in its rear, however…
1.29 MILES
This gorgeous red-stone, Indo-Gothic city hall was built in 1904 and originally called King Edward’s Hall. It still looms like a ghost of the Raj, despite…
0.82 MILES
In the middle of a busy roundabout near the Sarwate Bus Stand.
0.68 MILES
Marks a busy junction in the city centre.
1.12 MILES
At the junction of MG Rd and RNT Marg.
1.46 MILES
Monument to a great Indian writer.
