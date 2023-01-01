Scindia Chhatris

Set in formal gardens, the chhatris are magnificent walk-in marble structures as big as large houses, with Mughal-style pavilions and sikharas (Hindu temple-spires) facing each other across a pool with a criss-cross of walkways. The chhatri to Madhorao Scindia, built between 1926 and 1932, is exquisitely decorated with intricate pietra dura (precious- and semiprecious-stone inlay work). The patterns and detail of the decoration have a passing resemblance to those on some other rather famous marble building elsewhere in India...

They are 2.5km east of the bus station (₹30 to ₹40 by autorickshaw).