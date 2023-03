Madhav National Park, 355 sq km of very degraded forest as well as lakes and grassland, is just east of Shivpuri. It's scattered with relics from the Scindias’ hunting days – a shooting box, hunting lodge and sailing club – and is home to antelopes, deer, sloth bears, langurs and a few leopards. A 20km 4WD tour from the park gate on the edge of town takes two to 2½ hours. Don't expect to see a massive amount of wildlife.