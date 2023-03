Finished in classic Keralan architecture, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the state crowns the low hill at the heart of Thrissur. It's dedicated to Shiva and though its present form dates from the 16th to 17th centuries, it has its roots in the 9th century. Only Hindus are allowed inside, though the intricate wood carvings on the main gate are worth admiring and the surrounding park is a popular spot to linger.

Non-Hindus may be able to enter the temple during the Thrissur Pooram festival.