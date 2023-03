The Hindu-only temple at Guruvayur, 25km northwest of Thrissur, is one of Kerala's most famous shrines, dedicated to Guruvayurappan (the rare infant form of Krishna, an avatar of Vishnu). Said to have been created by Guru, preceptor of the gods, and Vayu, god of wind, it's believed to date from the 16th or 17th century.

The temple is also renowned for its healing powers and as a popular wedding-ceremony spot, with several intricately carved wedding mandapas (pillared pavilions).