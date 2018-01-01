Experience Kerala

Day 1 : Arrival At Trivandrum - Kovalam On the day of arrival at Trivandrum airport, our representative will assist you at airport and later drive to Kovalam. Upon arrival at Kovalam check in your hotel for night stay. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 2 : At Kovalam After breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day tour at Kovalam visit Vizhinjam Marine Aquerium, Halcyon Castle, Analothbhave Mathe Church, Fishing Harbour, Vizhinjam Village, Samudra Beach, Rock Cut Cave, Chowara & Poovar. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Hotel. Day 3 : Kovalam - Kollam After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Kollam. Upon arrival at Kollam check in your hotel for night stay. Later enjoy the beauty of Kollam backwaters at Ashtamudi Lake, visit a typical coir village, Houseboat manufacturing center, Cashew Factory and temple without deity. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Kollam - Alleppey After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and proceed for backwater to enjoy the houseboat journey for day and night. Upon arrival at Alleppey check in your houseboat for night stay. Later proceed for backwaters & lagoons on Alappuzha, later lunch at houseboat. Enjoy the evening with dinner at houseboat and rest of the day and night at houseboat. Overnight at Houseboat. Day 5 : Alleppey - Periyar After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Periyar. Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is one of biggest wildlife sanctuaries in India's which covers 777 Sq. Km (300 Sq. miles) for a Tiger Reserve. Upon arrival at Periyar check in your hotel. Overnight at Hotel. Day 6 : At Periyar After breakfast at hotel, later proceed for full day sightseeing tour of Periyar visit Bamboo Rafting & Border Hiking are a unique program available in Periyar, elephant safari at Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kumily, Mangala and Devi Temple. Overnight at Hotel. Day 7 : Periyar - Cochin After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Cochin. Upon arrival at Cochin check in your hotel for night stay. After relax at hotel, later proceed for half day guided tour at Cochin, visit Fort Kochi, Marine Drive, Hill Palace, St.Francis Church, Dutch Palace, Pareekshith Thampuran Museum, Pallipuram Fort, Santa Cruz Basilica, Bolgatty Island, Indo Portuguese Museum.. Overnight at Hotel. Day 8 : Departure from Cochin After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Cochin airport to board the flight to your home.