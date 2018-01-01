Welcome to Munnar
Once known as the High Range of Travancore, today Munnar is the commercial centre of some of the world’s highest tea-growing estates. The majority of the plantations are operated by corporate giant Tata, with some in the hands of local cooperative Kannan Devan Hills Plantation Company (KDHP).
6-Night Private Kerala Tour from Kochi
Day 1: Kochi – Munnar (D)Arrive at Kochi by flight. The private car will pick-up from airport and head straight to Munnar, South India's largest tea-growing region, carpeted in emerald-green tea plantations, contoured, clipped and sculpted like ornamental hedges. Check-in at hotel on arrival. Dinner & overnight stay at Munnar.Hotel: Mistletoe Munnar/ The Munnar QueenDay 2: Munnar (B & D)After breakfast head out for sightseeing. Start with a visit to Munnar Tea Museum, followed by Srishti Foundation (charity institution for the disabled). Afterwards visit Mattupetty, which offers fascinating sights of the lush green tea plantations, the rolling grasslands and relishing forests. Back to the hotel by evening. Dinner & overnight stay at Munnar.Hotel : Mistletoe Munnar/ The Munnar QueenDay 3: Munnar - Periyar (B)After breakfast check-out from your hotel and head towards Periyar, famous for its landscapes, the Periyar Lake and Periyar National Park. Reach by noon and check-in at your hotel on arrival. In the afternoon set out for local sightseeing. Enjoy the jungle tour and visit the scenic Periyar Lake. Overnight stay at Periyar.Hotel: Forrest Canopy/ The Mountain CourtyardDay 4: Periyar - Kollam (B)After breakfast check-out from hotel and head towards Kollam, the southern approach to Kerala’s backwaters, surrounded by the calm waterways of Ashtamudi Lake, fringed with coconut palms, cashew plantations and traditional villages – a great place to get a feel for the backwaters without the crowds. Check-in at the hotel on arrival. Evening at your leisure. Overnight stay at Kollam.Hotels: Fragrant Nature Kollam/ The Raviz ResortDay 5: Kollam (B)After breakfast head out for sightseeing tour to Varkala Beach. Varkala is an amazing place where you see sea coast along with tall cliffs. In the afternoon reach back Kollam and visit Thangassery Light House and Kollam Beach. Overnight stay at Kollam.Hotels: Fragrant Nature Kollam/ The Raviz ResortDay 6: Kollam - Alleppey (B, L & D)After breakfast check-out from hotel and head towards Alleppey (Alappuzha) - “Venice of the East”, world famous for its vast mesmerizing backwaters. Check-in at houseboat. Have lunch on the houseboat. Enjoy a boat cruise through the magnificent Vembanad lake for an unforgettable experience of backwater cruising. Dinner and overnight stay at the houseboat in Alleppey.Hotel: Marvel Cruises/ Butterfly CruisesDay 7: Alleppey - Kochi (B)After breakfast check-out from the hotel and head back toward Kochi. The car will transfer you to Kochi Airport for your return journey.
3-Day Private Tour of Tea Valley and Munnar Hill Station from Kochi
Day 1: Kochi - Munnar (D)After breakfast, you will be picked up from your hotel around 1 pm. You will tour the area for 4-5 hrs, first visiting the most beautiful hill station call Munnar. With all its colourful landscape, breathtaking sights and mesmerizing view, Munnar is certainly a destination to visit in 'God’s own country'. The journey to Munnar is beautiful as the road stretches along the waterfalls. You will then arrive at the hotel and check in to spend your own personal time in the evening. Enjoy dinner at Hotel, and relax for the night.Day 2: Munnar (B,D)After breakfast at the hotel, you will start exploring Munnar by visiting the Eravikulam National Park, which is a famous habitat of the rare mountain goats called the Nilgiri Tahr. You will also explore Mattupetty Dam and Echo Point with it's lustrous green tea garden. You will be also taken to the Tea museum. After your day excursion, you will return to the hotel to enjoy dinner and overnight rest.Day 3: Munnar - Kochi (B)After breakfast, you will check out from your hotel and drive to Kochi to be dropped at the airport, Ernakulam hotel or railway station.
6-Day Private Tour: Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary and Backwater Houseboat Cruise in Kerala
Day 1: KochiUpon arrival to Kerala, our representative will greet you at the Cochin International Airport, Ernakulam Junction railway station in Kochi, or your hotel in Kochi. You will be taken your hotel first for check-in. Kochi is one of few places in India that has managed to preserve the remnants of its colonial past with utmost care. The Chinese fishing nets, St. Francis Church, Santa Cruz Basilica, Jewish Synagogue and the Mattancherry Palace are just some of the things you'll see. In the evening, you will get an opportunity to witness the icon of Kerala’s culture – a Kathakali dance performance. Overnight stay in hotel. Day 2: Kochi - Munnar The day starts with breakfast at the hotel. With all its colorful landscape, breathtaking sights and mesmerizing view, Munnar is certainly a great destination to visit in God’s own country. The journey to Munnar is beautiful as the road stretches along the waterfalls. Upon arrival, you will check in to the hotel with your own personal time in the evening.Day 3: MunnarAfter breakfast at your hotel, you will start exploring Munnar by visiting the Eravikulam National Park, which is a famous habitat of the rare mountain goats called the Nilgiri Tahr. You will also visit Mattupetty Dam and Echo Point where you can see the lustrous green carpet of the tea garden. At the end of the day, you will return to the hotel for overnight rest.Day 4: Munnar - ThekaddyAfter breakfast, we will drive to Thekaddy. The most exciting part of this tour is a visit to the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary. The special animals in this region include wild elephants, nilgiri langur monkeys, sambar deer, wild bison, and colorful birds. One of the main attractions is an optional boat ride at your own expense. Overnight stay at hotel or resort.Day 5: Thekaddy - Houseboat in KumarakomAfter breakfast, the day is dedicated to exploring the magical backwater of Kerala. We will take you on board a beautiful houseboat to glide over the enchanting backwaters of Kerala. The night will be spent in the comforts of the houseboat itself and all meals are included during your stay on the houseboat.Day 6: Houseboat in Kumarakom - KochiBreakfast at houseboat in the morning and check out. We will take you back to Cochin International Airport, Ernakulam Junction railway station in Kochi, or your hotel in Kochi.
Private Day Trip to Munnar from Kochi (Cochin)
At 6:30am, you will be picked-up from , Kochi Port, your hotel in Fort Kochi, your hotel in Wellingdon Island, your hotel in Kundanoor, your hotel in M.G Road (Mahatma Gandhi Road)area or Your hotel on Marine Drive in Ernakulam district. your day trip begins with a 4-4.5 drive to Munnar, a hill station located 1700 meters from sea level. In the colonial days, Munnar was the summer haven for British rulers. It is famous for the area's vast tea plantations and the beauty that surrounds it.On your way to Munnar, you can stop for breakfast (at your own expense). Enjoy the breathtaking scenery of Cheeyappara and the Valara Waterfalls and lush green tea meadows.On arrival at Munnar, you will be joined by your local guide. You will proceed to the Tea Museum and Mattupetty Dam and will go for a short walk through the tea plantations. You may stop for lunch at any point (at your own expense).After sightseeing, drive back to your hotel in Kochi (Cochin). You will stop by a local spice plantation on the way back.
Kerala Private 7-Day Tour From Kochi With Aleppey Houseboat
Day 1: Fort Kochi:Pickup from Cochin your accommodations and transfer to Fort Kochi for 1.5-hours. On arrival, check-in then rest and relax at your hotel. The afternoon's guided sightseeing visits the Santa Cruz basilica, St Francis church, Chinese nets, Jewish town, etc. In the evening watch a live Kathakali dance show from 5om to 7pm at Greenix center. Overnight in Fort Kochi. Day 2: Fort Kochi - Munnar:After breakfast, transfer to Munnar for 4.5-hours. Drive through scenic rubber, and tea plantations, stopping along the way at various viewpoints. Overnight in Munnar. Day 3: Munnar:Morning guided sightseeing in Munnar, visiting a tea plantation for a short walk, a tea museum, the Mattupetty Dam, etc. Overnight at Munnar. Day 4: Munnar - Thekkady:After breakfast, take a 3-hour transfer to Thekkady. If interested, you may go for a spice plantation visit, enjoy a martial arts show, go boating on the lake, or get an Ayurevedic massage (at own expense). Overnight in Thekkady. Day 5: Thekkady:A complete day to take part in activities (subject to availability) in Thekkady, such as a nature walk, bamboo rafting (at own expense), etc. Overnight in Thekkady. Day 6: Thekkady - Aleppey:After breakfast, take a 4-hour transfer to Aleppey. On arrival, check-in and get a later motorboat transfer to your houseboat which will cruise through the backwaters and village areas of Aleppey. All meals served onboard. Overnight stay onboard. Day 7: Aleppey - Cochin:After Breakfast, check-out from the boat by 9am and be transferred approximately 2.5-hours back to your Cochin accommodations, the airport, or railway station.Note: Accommodations are based on option selectedDeluxe Tour: Fort Kochi - Arches Fort House or similar Munnar - Kaivalayam Retreat, Leaf, or similar (non-ac) Thekkady - Periyar Villa homestay, Wildernest B&B, or similar (non-ac) Aleppey - One bedroom air-conditioned deluxe Premium Tour: Fort Kochi - Tissa's Inn, Xandari Harbour, or similar Munnar - Swiss County, Tall Tree, or similar (non-ac) Thekkady - Green woods, forest canopy, or similar Aleppey - One bedroom air-conditioned premium
Best of Kerala Tour
Day 1 : Arrival At Cochin Arrival at Cochin airport, our representative will assist you at airport and later transfer to your hotel. Stay at Hotel. Day 2 : At Cochin After breakfast at hotel, later proceed for sightseeing tour of Cochin visit Fort Cochin, St.Frances Church, Jewish Synagogue, Mattancherry "Dutch" Palace and Chinese fishing market. Evening enjoy the kathakali dance show, one of India's most famous classical dances with lavish costumes, exotic makeup & masks intensify the beauty of the dancers, intricate moments. Stay at Hotel. Day 3 : Cochin - Munnar After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel, later drive to Munnar “Scenic hills of Kerala” en-route enjoy the scenic beauty & the marvelous waterfalls of Kerala, with high mountains and the low flying clouds passing. Upon arrival at Munnar check in your hotel. Later drive to Munnar visit to Mattupetty, Pothamedu, Devikulam, Pallivasal, Attukal, Nyayamakad, Chithirapuram, Rajamala and Eravikulam National Park. Stay at Hotel. Day 4 : Munnar - Periyar After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is one of biggest wildlife sanctuaries in India's which covers 777 Sq. Km (300 Sq. miles) for a Tiger Reserve. Upon arrival at Periyar check in your hotel. Later proceed for cardamom plantation areas. Stay at Hotel. Day 5 : At Periyar After breakfast at hotel, later drive for day tour of Periyar enjoy Bamboo Rafting & Border Hiking are a unique program available in Periyar, elephant safari at Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kumily, Mangala and Devi Temple. Stay at Hotel. Day 6 : Periyar - Alleppey After breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive for backwater to enjoy the houseboat journey for day and night. Upon arrival at Alleppey check in your houseboat. Later proceed for backwaters & lagoons on Alappuzha, later lunch at houseboat. Enjoy the evening with dinner at houseboat. Stay at Houseboat. Day 7 : Alleppey - Kumarakom After breakfast at hotel, later check out from houseboat and drive to Kumarakom “Town of Backwaters”. Upon arrival at Kumarakom check in your hotel. Later proceed for Kumarakom tour visit Vembanad Lake, Aruvikkuzhi Waterfalls, Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, Kumarakom Beach, Kumarakom Backwaters, Bay Island Driftwood Museum, Pathiramanal Island, Juma Masjid and Ettumanoor Mahadeva Temple. Stay at Hotel. Day 8 : Kumarakom - Cochin and Departure Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and drive to Cochin airport to board the flight to your home.