Tali Temple

Kozhikode (Calicut)

LoginSave

Dating back to the 14th century but restored in the 18th century, Calicut's major temple is dedicated to Shiva and open only to Hindus.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Miskhal Masjid

    Miskhal Masjid

    0.78 MILES

    Around 2km southwest of Mananchira Sq, this 650-year-old mosque is an attractive (mostly) wooden four-storey building supported by impressive wooden…

  • Church of South India

    Church of South India

    0.7 MILES

    This bright-white church opposite Mananchira Sq was established by Swiss missionaries in 1842; its unique European-Keralan architecture features a three…

  • Mananchira Square

    Mananchira Square

    0.62 MILES

    The former courtyard of the Zamorins, this large central park still preserves its original spring-fed tank.

  • Pookot Lake

    Pookot Lake

    26.03 MILES

    Around 3km southwest of Vythiri (10km southwest of Kalpetta), Pookot Lake is a beautiful mirror framed by forest. With well-maintained gardens, a cafe, a…

  • Calicut Beach

    Calicut Beach

    1.31 MILES

    The city beach, 1km west of the city centre, is enjoyable for a sunset promenade stroll but not really a place for swimming.

View more attractions

Nearby Kozhikode (Calicut) attractions

1. Mananchira Square

0.62 MILES

The former courtyard of the Zamorins, this large central park still preserves its original spring-fed tank.

2. Church of South India

0.7 MILES

This bright-white church opposite Mananchira Sq was established by Swiss missionaries in 1842; its unique European-Keralan architecture features a three…

3. Miskhal Masjid

0.78 MILES

Around 2km southwest of Mananchira Sq, this 650-year-old mosque is an attractive (mostly) wooden four-storey building supported by impressive wooden…

4. Calicut Beach

1.31 MILES

The city beach, 1km west of the city centre, is enjoyable for a sunset promenade stroll but not really a place for swimming.

5. Pookot Lake

26.03 MILES

Around 3km southwest of Vythiri (10km southwest of Kalpetta), Pookot Lake is a beautiful mirror framed by forest. With well-maintained gardens, a cafe, a…