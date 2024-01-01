Dating back to the 14th century but restored in the 18th century, Calicut's major temple is dedicated to Shiva and open only to Hindus.
Tali Temple
Kozhikode (Calicut)
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.78 MILES
Around 2km southwest of Mananchira Sq, this 650-year-old mosque is an attractive (mostly) wooden four-storey building supported by impressive wooden…
0.7 MILES
This bright-white church opposite Mananchira Sq was established by Swiss missionaries in 1842; its unique European-Keralan architecture features a three…
0.62 MILES
The former courtyard of the Zamorins, this large central park still preserves its original spring-fed tank.
26.03 MILES
Around 3km southwest of Vythiri (10km southwest of Kalpetta), Pookot Lake is a beautiful mirror framed by forest. With well-maintained gardens, a cafe, a…
1.31 MILES
The city beach, 1km west of the city centre, is enjoyable for a sunset promenade stroll but not really a place for swimming.
Nearby Kozhikode (Calicut) attractions
0.62 MILES
The former courtyard of the Zamorins, this large central park still preserves its original spring-fed tank.
0.7 MILES
This bright-white church opposite Mananchira Sq was established by Swiss missionaries in 1842; its unique European-Keralan architecture features a three…
0.78 MILES
Around 2km southwest of Mananchira Sq, this 650-year-old mosque is an attractive (mostly) wooden four-storey building supported by impressive wooden…
1.31 MILES
The city beach, 1km west of the city centre, is enjoyable for a sunset promenade stroll but not really a place for swimming.
26.03 MILES
Around 3km southwest of Vythiri (10km southwest of Kalpetta), Pookot Lake is a beautiful mirror framed by forest. With well-maintained gardens, a cafe, a…