Welcome to Mangaluru (Mangalore)
Mangaluru sits at the estuaries of the picturesque Netravathi and Gurupur Rivers on the Arabian Sea and has been a major port on international trade routes since the 6th century.
9am - Morning pick up from Sea Port in Mangalore (Mangaluru) and begin your full day tour with a professional guide.9.30am - Visit Cashew Factory Mangalore is the birth place of organized Cashew Processing Industry and India is the largest producers and exporters of cashews in the world. During the factory tour you will learn the sorting, cooking and packing process. 10.30am - Visit Kadri Manjunath TempleThe temple of Manjunath on the hills of Kadri is a very beautiful and popular temple in Mangalore. It is said to be built during the 10th or 11th century. The idol of Lord Manjunathaswamy of the temple is the oldest of the South Indian Temples. In front of the temple, there are a number of water ponds surrounded by the garden. 11.30am - Visit Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple (Gokarnath Temple)The Gokarnanath Temple is the most captivating innovative temple of Mangalore that is devoted to Lord Shiva. Built by a Hindu business man to promote the influence of non-Brahmins of Mangalore, this temple has flourishing white marble floors and golden paintings. Inside this temple, you will explore murals that reflect the phases of legends, myths and epics of countless gods and goddesses in India.12.30pm - Lunch Break at one of the best local restaurants (at your own expense).2pm - Visit Central MarketThis is the main place where people buy and sell vegetables, fruits flowers and all the other items which are essential for the household. The electronic goods are very much in demand here and are offered at a very reasonable amount. Tourists who are fond of shopping may visit this place and shop as much as they like.3.30pm - Visit St. Aloysius ChurchLocated at top the Light House Hill in the campus of St Aloysius College. The chapel, built in 1885 by Rev Father Joseph Willy is spectacular with some magnificent paintings on the ceiling, fresco painting and oil canvas paintings. This Chapel was dedicated to the St. Aloysius Gonzaga, a wealthy, successful, young man who gave up worldly life to dedicated himself to the service of the needy. 4.30pm - You will be dropped back off to the Sea Port in Mangalore.
Mangalore Land Excursion with Artisans village Discover India’s Mangalore highlights and Pilikula Nisargadhama’s Artisan Village on a 7-hours tour. Enjoy a ride past the city of Mangalore’s main-highlights, including Gokarnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, Town Hall, and a local fish and vegetable market. Visit Pilikula Nisargadhama’s Artisan Village and experience the area’s rich tradition of craftsmanship. Explore traditional cottages dedicated to preserving various arts and see the traditional manor house of the coastal landlords, the Guthu House. Highlights:• Mangalore: A panoramic ride takes you past points of interest, including Gokarnath Temple, Town Hall, and local markets.• Artisan Village: Experience the area’s rich traditions of craftsmanship, watch live demonstrations and shop for souvenirs.• Guthu House: A traditional manor house of coastal landlords, with intricately carved woodwork; built for climate extremes by skilled artisans.•Lunch at Ocean pearl Hotel
Morning our guide/representative will be waiting at port having your name placard. Pick up and proceed to explore Mangalore. Starting your tour to visits Cashew nuts factory. The hometown of cashew product in India is Mangalore with having largest producer and exporter in the world. Here is a massive cashew processing industry that has been innovated various procedures in making cashew nuts in different styles and colors. More than 500 workers are giving their best affords in the factory in which ninety-five percent of the women employees are working, belonging from local areas. This facility also provides day and night staff buses/ cans to all of its employees. The office cabs pick them from their stops and drop at the factory premises on time. You will gain knowledge about the production process in your 45-minute visit. It includes the procedure of cashew kernels, shells, husks. At the beginning, cashew nuts are placed at backyard to dry and then it put into massive containers for roasting. Soon after roasting, conveyor has a responsibility to shift it into another department. Each shield is open in nature that one can put roasted cashew nuts in opened trays. Once nuts have baked well, they are sent for peeling of external skin. Finally, they are ready to shift in grading department for a final touch in terms of color, size and pieces. After the total process of grading, they’re brought for quality packaging for uplifting in market for sale. Mangalore has a rich cultural background as continuing with the Kadri Manjunath Temple which traces back to about 1068. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this temple houses a statue made of bronze. Additionally, St. Aloysius Church is a breathtaking must-see visit, located in heart of the city. Established in 1899-1900, the church represents a unique beauty of the chapel that is steeped in the magnificent sequence of paintings. The beautiful ceiling and walls were designed by Italian artist Anthony Moscheni. On the ceiling, you’ll see middle row of paintings, illustrating the life of Aloysius Gonzaga—a young man who has scarified his wealth, power and authority to help the poor people. Also visit The Gokarnanath Temple is the most captivating innovative temple of Mangalore that is devoted to Lord Shiva. Built by a Hindu business man to promote the influence of non-Brahmins of Mangalore, this temple has flourishing white marble floors and golden paintings. Inside this temple, you will explore murals that reflect the phases of legends, myths and epics of countless gods and goddesses in India.Later drop to Mangalore port to board your onward journey by ship. Please note: Wear diffident clothes before entering. You must cover your shoulders, knees and midriffs properly. It is advisable to put your shoes outside.