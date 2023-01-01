Lovely, isolated Paradise Beach is a mix of sand and rocks, and a haven for the long-term ‘turn on, tune in, drop out’ crowd. It's around a 45-minute walk from the southern end of Om Beach (the coastal path here passes Half Moon Bay on the way); there's no road access. Every season local entrepreneurs rig up huts (around ₹300), but the local government routinely tears them down, so it's pot luck whether you'll find a place to stay.

If you have a hammock or tent the beach is a great choice for total isolation. BYO supplies, though.