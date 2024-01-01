Gokarna Beach

Gokarna’s main town beach isn’t clean and isn't good for casual bathing. The main section is popular with domestic tourists, but if you walk away from here to the north you’ll find a long stretch of sand that seems to go forever. There's some surf here in season (November to April).
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.75 MILES
One of Karnataka's best beaches, Gokarna has a famous stretch of sand that twists and turns over several kilometres to resemble the outline of an Om…
0.2 MILES
Deeply atmospheric temple complex, encircled by lanes but peaceful inside. Here there's a (rare) stone statue of an upright, standing Ganesh, said to be…
0.17 MILES
This is a profoundly spiritual temple, built of granite by Mayurasharma of the Kadamba dynasty and said to date to the 4th century. It's dedicated to Lord…
2.33 MILES
Lovely, isolated Paradise Beach is a mix of sand and rocks, and a haven for the long-term ‘turn on, tune in, drop out’ crowd. It's around a 45-minute walk…
0.89 MILES
This lovely wide cove, backed by wooded headlands, offers plenty of room to stretch out on along its attractive sands. Restaurants, guesthouses and yoga…
2.09 MILES
Small, attractive cove with a lovely sweep of powdery sand and basic hut accommodation. There's no road to this beach, only a path. It's about a 20-minute…
0.47 MILES
A large temple tank where locals, pilgrims and immaculately dressed Brahmins perform their ablutions.
29.52 MILES
Polem is Goa’s southernmost beach, set around a small bay on the seafront of the village of Polem. There's some very low-key accommodation and a shack…
