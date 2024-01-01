Gokarna Beach

Gokarna

LoginSave

Gokarna’s main town beach isn’t clean and isn't good for casual bathing. The main section is popular with domestic tourists, but if you walk away from here to the north you’ll find a long stretch of sand that seems to go forever. There's some surf here in season (November to April).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Om Beach

    Om Beach

    1.75 MILES

    One of Karnataka's best beaches, Gokarna has a famous stretch of sand that twists and turns over several kilometres to resemble the outline of an Om…

  • Mahaganapati Temple

    Mahaganapati Temple

    0.2 MILES

    Deeply atmospheric temple complex, encircled by lanes but peaceful inside. Here there's a (rare) stone statue of an upright, standing Ganesh, said to be…

  • Mahabaleshwara Temple

    Mahabaleshwara Temple

    0.17 MILES

    This is a profoundly spiritual temple, built of granite by Mayurasharma of the Kadamba dynasty and said to date to the 4th century. It's dedicated to Lord…

  • Paradise Beach

    Paradise Beach

    2.33 MILES

    Lovely, isolated Paradise Beach is a mix of sand and rocks, and a haven for the long-term ‘turn on, tune in, drop out’ crowd. It's around a 45-minute walk…

  • Kudle Beach

    Kudle Beach

    0.89 MILES

    This lovely wide cove, backed by wooded headlands, offers plenty of room to stretch out on along its attractive sands. Restaurants, guesthouses and yoga…

  • Half Moon Bay

    Half Moon Bay

    2.09 MILES

    Small, attractive cove with a lovely sweep of powdery sand and basic hut accommodation. There's no road to this beach, only a path. It's about a 20-minute…

  • Koorti Teertha

    Koorti Teertha

    0.47 MILES

    A large temple tank where locals, pilgrims and immaculately dressed Brahmins perform their ablutions.

  • Polem Beach

    Polem Beach

    29.52 MILES

    Polem is Goa’s southernmost beach, set around a small bay on the seafront of the village of Polem. There's some very low-key accommodation and a shack…

View more attractions

Nearby Gokarna attractions

1. Mahabaleshwara Temple

0.17 MILES

This is a profoundly spiritual temple, built of granite by Mayurasharma of the Kadamba dynasty and said to date to the 4th century. It's dedicated to Lord…

2. Mahaganapati Temple

0.2 MILES

Deeply atmospheric temple complex, encircled by lanes but peaceful inside. Here there's a (rare) stone statue of an upright, standing Ganesh, said to be…

3. Koorti Teertha

0.47 MILES

A large temple tank where locals, pilgrims and immaculately dressed Brahmins perform their ablutions.

4. Kudle Beach

0.89 MILES

This lovely wide cove, backed by wooded headlands, offers plenty of room to stretch out on along its attractive sands. Restaurants, guesthouses and yoga…

5. Om Beach

1.75 MILES

One of Karnataka's best beaches, Gokarna has a famous stretch of sand that twists and turns over several kilometres to resemble the outline of an Om…

6. Half Moon Bay

2.09 MILES

Small, attractive cove with a lovely sweep of powdery sand and basic hut accommodation. There's no road to this beach, only a path. It's about a 20-minute…

7. Paradise Beach

2.33 MILES

Lovely, isolated Paradise Beach is a mix of sand and rocks, and a haven for the long-term ‘turn on, tune in, drop out’ crowd. It's around a 45-minute walk…

8. Polem Beach

29.52 MILES

Polem is Goa’s southernmost beach, set around a small bay on the seafront of the village of Polem. There's some very low-key accommodation and a shack…