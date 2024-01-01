Jala Manzil

Karnataka

Within the citadel is the delicate Jala Manzil, once a water pavilion surrounded by secluded courts and gardens.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Golgumbaz

    Golgumbaz

    1.25 MILES

    Set in tranquil gardens, the magnificent Golgumbaz houses the tombs of emperor Mohammed Adil Shah (r 1627–56), his two wives, his mistress (Rambha), one…

  • Ibrahim Rouza

    Ibrahim Rouza

    1.03 MILES

    The beautiful Ibrahim Rouza is among the most elegant and finely proportioned Islamic monuments in India. Its 24m-high minarets are said to have inspired…

  • Citadel

    Citadel

    0.11 MILES

    Surrounded by fortified walls and a wide moat, the citadel once contained the palaces, pleasure gardens and durbar (royal court) of the Adil Shahi kings…

  • Gagan Mahal

    Gagan Mahal

    0.05 MILES

    The most impressive of the remaining fragments in the citadel is the colossal archway of Gagan Mahal, built by Ali Adil Shah I around 1561 as a dual…

  • Jama Masjid

    Jama Masjid

    0.77 MILES

    Constructed by Ali Adil Shah I (r 1557–80), the finely proportioned Jama Masjid has graceful arches, a fine dome and a vast inner courtyard with room for…

  • Asar Mahal

    Asar Mahal

    0.34 MILES

    Built by Mohammed Adil Shah in about 1646 to serve as a hall of justice, the graceful Asar Mahal once housed two hairs from Prophet Mohammed’s beard. The…

  • Malik-e-Maidan

    Malik-e-Maidan

    0.7 MILES

    Perched upon a platform is this beast of a cannon – over 4m long, almost 1.5m in diameter and estimated to weigh 55 tonnes. Cast in 1549, it was…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    1.22 MILES

    A well-presented archaeological museum set in the Golgumbaz lawns. Skip the ground floor and head upstairs; there you’ll find an excellent collection of…

