Within the citadel is the delicate Jala Manzil, once a water pavilion surrounded by secluded courts and gardens.
Jala Manzil
Karnataka
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.25 MILES
Set in tranquil gardens, the magnificent Golgumbaz houses the tombs of emperor Mohammed Adil Shah (r 1627–56), his two wives, his mistress (Rambha), one…
1.03 MILES
The beautiful Ibrahim Rouza is among the most elegant and finely proportioned Islamic monuments in India. Its 24m-high minarets are said to have inspired…
0.11 MILES
Surrounded by fortified walls and a wide moat, the citadel once contained the palaces, pleasure gardens and durbar (royal court) of the Adil Shahi kings…
0.05 MILES
The most impressive of the remaining fragments in the citadel is the colossal archway of Gagan Mahal, built by Ali Adil Shah I around 1561 as a dual…
0.77 MILES
Constructed by Ali Adil Shah I (r 1557–80), the finely proportioned Jama Masjid has graceful arches, a fine dome and a vast inner courtyard with room for…
0.34 MILES
Built by Mohammed Adil Shah in about 1646 to serve as a hall of justice, the graceful Asar Mahal once housed two hairs from Prophet Mohammed’s beard. The…
0.7 MILES
Perched upon a platform is this beast of a cannon – over 4m long, almost 1.5m in diameter and estimated to weigh 55 tonnes. Cast in 1549, it was…
1.22 MILES
A well-presented archaeological museum set in the Golgumbaz lawns. Skip the ground floor and head upstairs; there you’ll find an excellent collection of…
Nearby Karnataka attractions
0.05 MILES
0.06 MILES
The ruins of Mohammed Adil Shah’s seven-storey palace, the Sat Manzil is one of several evocative sites in the citadel.
0.11 MILES
0.29 MILES
Within the citadel are the graceful arches of Bara Kaman, the ruined mausoleum of Ali Adil Shah II (Ali Roza). The structure was never finished, and dates…
0.32 MILES
This lively market is an explosion of colour and scent, with flowers, spices and fresh produce for sale.
0.34 MILES
0.38 MILES
In the southwest of the city, off Bagalkot Rd, stand the twin Jod Gumbad tombs, with handsome bulbous domes. An Adil Shahi general and his spiritual…
0.39 MILES
The crumbling but richly decorated Mihtar Mahal serves as an ornamental gateway to a small mosque.