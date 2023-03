The most impressive of the remaining fragments in the citadel is the colossal archway of Gagan Mahal, built by Ali Adil Shah I around 1561 as a dual-purpose royal residency and durbar (royal court). It's said that this is where Sikandar Adil Shah, last ruler of the Adil Shahi dynasty, surrendered, bound in chains to Aurangzeb in 1686. The gates here are locked, but someone will be on hand to let you in