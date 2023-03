The lovely little 11th-century sikhara-style Gauri Shankar Temple is unusual in lacking a protective wooden roof, which allows unimpeded views of its delicate form from the road above.

Gauri and Shankar, whose joyful-looking images can be seen inside, are versions of Parvati and Shiva. The exterior walls have a few carvings of dancers, musicians, animals and birds. It's on the steep, short-cut lane descending from the post office towards the Naggar Chowk bazaar/bus stop.