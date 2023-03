Next to the Convent of St Cajetan, this freestanding basalt doorway, atop five steps, is the only remains of the grand palace of Goa’s 16th-century Muslim ruler Adil Shah. It was later converted into the notorious Palace of the Inquisition, in whose dungeons countless ‘heretics’ languished, awaiting their dreadful fate. The palace was torn down in the 18th century and its materials repurposed for building in Panaji.