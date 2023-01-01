Rachol Seminary & Church

Built in 1580 atop an old Muslim fort, the Rachol Seminary and Church stands near the village of Raia, 7km from Margao. It’s not officially open to visitors, but you might find a trainee priest to show you around its beautiful church and cloistered theological college.

The seminary, built by the Jesuits, soon became a noted centre of learning, graced with one of India’s first printing presses. Among the seminary’s most famous members were Father Thomas Stevens, who by 1616 had busily translated the Bible into Konkani and Marathi, to help with the conversion of the locals, and Father Ribeiro, who produced the first Portuguese-Konkani dictionary in 1626.

Work on the church (dedicated to Jesuit founder St Ignatius Loyola) began in 1576, four years before the founding of the seminary, and it has been maintained in excellent condition. Its splendid gilded reredos (ornamental screen) fills the wall above the altar, featuring an image of St Constantine, the first Roman emperor to convert to Christianity; fragments of St Constantine’s bones are on display near the main doorway. One of the side altars also displays the original Menino Jesus, which was first installed in the Colva church, before being taken up to Rachol amid much controversy.