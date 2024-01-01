This surprisingly large state museum has some ethnographic displays, featuring ornate bows and jewellery, but the main draw is the sculpture gallery, with its fine carvings and intriguing photos of remote architectural sites across Jharkhand. It's 8km northeast of the train station; factor in a one-way autorickshaw ride of around ₹200.
State Museum
Bihar & Jharkhand
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.06 MILES
This 17th-century temple, about 10km southwest of town (₹300 return by autorickshaw), is open to non-Hindus. Every year during the Rath Yatra festival in…
Tribal Research Institute Museum
3.4 MILES
This ethnographic museum has uninspiring dioramas depicting Jharkhand’s 32 main tribal groups, including the Asurs, Mundas and Khond. The museum complex…
