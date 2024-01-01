State Museum

Bihar & Jharkhand

LoginSave

This surprisingly large state museum has some ethnographic displays, featuring ornate bows and jewellery, but the main draw is the sculpture gallery, with its fine carvings and intriguing photos of remote architectural sites across Jharkhand. It's 8km northeast of the train station; factor in a one-way autorickshaw ride of around ₹200.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Jagannath Temple

    Jagannath Temple

    8.06 MILES

    This 17th-century temple, about 10km southwest of town (₹300 return by autorickshaw), is open to non-Hindus. Every year during the Rath Yatra festival in…

  • Tribal Research Institute Museum

    Tribal Research Institute Museum

    3.4 MILES

    This ethnographic museum has uninspiring dioramas depicting Jharkhand’s 32 main tribal groups, including the Asurs, Mundas and Khond. The museum complex…

View more attractions

Nearby Bihar & Jharkhand attractions

1. Tribal Research Institute Museum

3.4 MILES

This ethnographic museum has uninspiring dioramas depicting Jharkhand’s 32 main tribal groups, including the Asurs, Mundas and Khond. The museum complex…

2. Jagannath Temple

8.06 MILES

This 17th-century temple, about 10km southwest of town (₹300 return by autorickshaw), is open to non-Hindus. Every year during the Rath Yatra festival in…