Jagannath Temple

This 17th-century temple, about 10km southwest of town (₹300 return by autorickshaw), is open to non-Hindus. Every year during the Rath Yatra festival in July/August, the chief deity Jagannath with his brother and sister gods are charioted to their holiday home, a smaller temple some 500m away. You can see the rath (chariot) at the base of the hill leading to the temple. From the walkway running around the temple, you can enjoy some nice views of Ranchi's distant cityscape.