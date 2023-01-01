Eiríksstaðir Reconstruction

The farm Eiríksstaðir was home to Eiríkur Rauðe (Erik the Red), father of Leifur Eiríksson, the first European to visit America. Although only a faint outline of the original farm remains, a reconstructed turf house was built using only the tools and materials available at the time. Period-dressed guides show visitors around and tell the story of Erik the Red, who went on to found the first European settlement in Greenland.

Find Eiríksstaðir 8km inland on gravel and paved Rte 586, east of Stóra-Vatnshorn’s church, on Haukadalsá River.