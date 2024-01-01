The much remodeled Nuestra Señora de la Caridad was built at the end of the 16th century. The local indigenous community uses it as a place of worship.
0.3 MILES
Comayagua's impressive cathedral is the largest colonial-era place of worship in Honduras. Built between 1685 and 1715, it's adorned with intricate wooden…
23.36 MILES
Around 20km south of the Lago de Yojoa is the entrance to the Cuevas de Taulabé, a network of underground caves with unusual stalactite and stalagmite…
Parque Nacional Cerro Azul Meambar
27.33 MILES
East of Lago de Yojoa, this well-maintained national park boasts kilometers of trails leading to waterfalls, caves and untouched cloud forest. There's…
0.2 MILES
This lovely museum is housed in a former presidential palace, a one-story, tiled-roof house with a beautiful, manicured garden at the center. Inside you…
Parque Nacional Montaña de Comayagua
4.55 MILES
Spanning more than 300 sq km of primary and secondary forest, Panacoma (which is managed by Ecosimco) has two main hiking trails leading through the cloud…
0.51 MILES
Comayagua’s first iglesia was La Merced. Building started in 1550; it was consecrated as a cathedral in 1561. The plaza out the front is very pretty.
